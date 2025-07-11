Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cinemark has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cinemark by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $32,297,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $37,763,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

