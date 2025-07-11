Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $308.48 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.26.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

