Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 826.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

