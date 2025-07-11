Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JMP Securities

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,045.50. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

