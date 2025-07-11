Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.47). Approximately 1,672,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average daily volume of 231,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.05. The stock has a market cap of £387.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

