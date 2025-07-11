Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.47). Approximately 1,672,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average daily volume of 231,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.86).
Chesnara Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.05. The stock has a market cap of £387.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.44.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
