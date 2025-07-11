Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

