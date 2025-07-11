Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Arete Research to “Strong Sell” Rating

Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.79. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $294.39 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.