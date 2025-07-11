Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

