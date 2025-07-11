CFC Planning Co LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJS opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

