CFC Planning Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CFC Planning Co LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

