CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,053 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.63 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

