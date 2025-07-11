CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires New Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Hormel Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

