Cerity Partners LLC Has $138.11 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.72% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $138,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 542,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 536,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

