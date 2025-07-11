CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8,046.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after buying an additional 1,126,318 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CBRE opened at $141.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,540. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

