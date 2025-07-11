Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,316,928.72 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $1,316,928.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 684,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,021,128.44. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
