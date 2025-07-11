Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,316,928.72 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $1,316,928.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 684,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,021,128.44. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $60,866,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $51,091,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

