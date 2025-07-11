Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 6,244 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.73, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 681,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,090,091.20. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,231,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Carvana by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Carvana by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
