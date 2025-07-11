Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 6,244 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.73, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 681,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,090,091.20. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,231,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Carvana by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Carvana by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

