Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Candel Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CADL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 681,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 376,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

