Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HELE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Down 22.7%

HELE stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.