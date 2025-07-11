Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,716,000.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

KMTS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.