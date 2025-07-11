Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE QBTS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,281. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,577,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

