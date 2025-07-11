Burford Brothers Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Burford Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 658,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 415,068 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

