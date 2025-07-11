Burford Brothers Inc. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Burford Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.