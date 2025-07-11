Burford Brothers Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

