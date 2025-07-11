Burford Brothers Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burford Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

