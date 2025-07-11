Burford Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

