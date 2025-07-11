Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3%

FICO stock opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,484.29 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,855.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,865.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.