Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 408.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total value of $1,894,677.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $561.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $509.19 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.79 and its 200-day moving average is $580.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.