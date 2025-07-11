Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $74.50

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 334,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

