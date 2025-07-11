Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $23,484,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.