Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $584.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

