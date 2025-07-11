Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,188 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
