Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ingredion by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after buying an additional 407,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.