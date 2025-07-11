Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

