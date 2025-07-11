Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $740.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.42.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

