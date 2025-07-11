Bosman Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

IBIT stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

