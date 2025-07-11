Bosman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.1% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,402.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,483.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

