Bosman Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 3.6% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 181,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

