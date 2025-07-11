BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

