BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Strong-Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.54.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,484.29 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,855.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,865.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

