BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,220.00 Price Target at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $990.00 to $1,220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,103.70 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $993.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,787,000 after buying an additional 190,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

