Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Shopify, WNS, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is transporting goods—typically by sea but also by air, rail or road. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to global trade volumes, freight rates and related costs (such as fuel and port fees). Their performance often reflects broader economic cycles and international commerce trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,638,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

NYSE:WNS remained flat at $74.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,796,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,360. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,145. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 4,468,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

