Best Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – July 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Moderna are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and related therapies. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the healthcare sector’s drug-development pipeline, which can be heavily influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or setbacks, patent expirations and changes in healthcare policy. Their performance often reflects both scientific breakthroughs and broader market demand for innovative treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $781.44. 2,166,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,888. The stock has a market cap of $740.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,975,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,670,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 8,679,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,736. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.13 and its 200 day moving average is $478.65.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,607,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 14,664,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,835. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

