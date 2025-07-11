Best Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Amprius Technologies, Enovix, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or manufacturing of lithium and lithium-based products. Because lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and portable electronics, these stocks often track trends in clean-energy adoption and technology demand. Investors in lithium equities seek exposure to the metal’s growing role in the global transition to renewable energy and electrification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $493.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 5,790,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,173. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 34,271,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,736,410. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 4.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 3,407,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 12,155,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $787.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.68. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 4,989,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 1,173,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

See Also