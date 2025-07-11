Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,661,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $229.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

