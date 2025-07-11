Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

