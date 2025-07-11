Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.