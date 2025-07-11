Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.