Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

