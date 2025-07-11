Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,569 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,034,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 713,033 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.