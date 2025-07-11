Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,158 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,300,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,374,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,575 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

